It looks like death is back in full force, and this time, it's coming for us with a vengeance. Warner Bros. has just dropped the chilling teaser trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines, and it’s safe to say the suspense is already killing us. The two-minute, seventeen-second teaser takes us to a tattoo artist's shop, where things take a deadly turn. With the trademark suspense and gruesome twists fans love, it hints that death is just getting warmed up. Set to hit theatres on May 16. Final Destination: Bloodlines stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, and Richard Harmon among others. Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, this film is ready to leave viewers on the edge of their seats as the countdown to its release begins. Final Destination 6: ‘Freaks’ Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein To Helm Sixth Installment of Horror Franchise.

Final Destination Bloodlines Teaser

