The sixth instalment of the Final Destination franchise, Final Destination: Bloodlines, has unveiled its first full-length trailer – and it delivers the series' signature visceral thrills. This time, Death sets its sights on an entire family, punishing them for their grandmother's past defiance. What begins as a routine family outing descends into a macabre sequence of increasingly inventive (and gruesome) fatalities. ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’ Teaser: Death Returns and Ready to Deliver a Chilling New Chapter With Unexpected Twists and Fatal Accidents (Watch Video).

Final Destination Bloodlines marks the final appearance of franchise icon Tony Todd, who passed away on November 6, 2024. Todd's recurring role as the ominous mortician William Bludworth (who may be the harbinger of doom himself) became a hallmark of the series, and his posthumous performance promises to be particularly poignant for franchise fans. We have to say it was heartbreaking to see the actor look so frail here while maintaining that iconic booming voice of his to take the command.

The others in the cast include Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Brec Bassinger. ‘Candyman’ Star Tony Todd Passes Away at 69; Netizens Share Heartfelt Tributes for the ‘Horror Icon’.

Watch the Trailer of 'Final Destination Bloodlines':

Expect the trailer's blood-soaked preview to satisfy long-time fans while maintaining the dark humour and elaborate death sequences that defined the franchise.

Produced by Warner Bros, Final Destination: Bloodlines arrives in cinemas on May 16, 2025. The movie is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with screenplay written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor.

