Friends Cast Secretly Records a 90-Minute Special Episode as the Reunion Gets Delayed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Friends Reunion Special Episode is Happening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The cast of Friends had confirmed that they were reuniting for a special but plans were delayed due to coronavirus. Now they have secretly recorded a 90-minute special. Actress Courteney Cox and director Ben Winston filmed a "mock rehearsal" over live video app Zoom, reports thesun.co.uk. "As soon as filming was cancelled, everyone started panicking as it took so long to get their schedules to align, there was a deep fear it may take a year or even longer to get them all back together again," said a source. Friends Reunion is On a ‘Break’, Will Not Be Ready for HBO Max Launch in May Courtesy COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Courtney immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas - brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours. "They've been having daily meetings and Jen (Aniston) - who has the busiest schedule of the six - has assured them she'll do whatever she can to ensure they don't have to wait months to get the reunion filmed. "Their Zoom sessions have been brilliant fun, and there's some hilarious material on there which they hope can be aired as either a series of teasers, or even a standalone special." Brad Pitt Made Jennifer Aniston Aka Rachel Green Say Yes to Friends Reunion.

Sixteen years after it last aired, all of the original cast - David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and Jennifer Aniston - have signed up for the reunion. A new date has not yet been set for transmission after filming was halted due to Covid-19.