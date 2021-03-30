Godzilla Vs Kong continues to be on a stronger footing at the box office. After a raging first five-day opening weekend, the film has managed to pass the Monday test as well. It earned Rs 3.94 crore yesterday which brings the total to Rs 32.90. The movie released on March 24 and saw good trending in the local box office. South has contributed largely to this box office. In fact, within six days it has earned much more than any of the Hindi releases of the year. Roohi comes second with nearly Rs 22 crore or more in its kitty. Bollywood Box Office Round Up 2021: Godzilla Vs Kong Becomes The Highest Grossing Movie In The First Quarter

Godzilla Vs Kong didn't even get impacted much from 50% occupancy limits at the theaters as well. Its first day numbers were at Rs 6 crore and it maintained the momentum till last Sunday. Monday always sees a drop and the same happened to the movie as well.

#GodzillaVsKong stays strong on the crucial Monday... A healthy trend because Monday was Day 6 in this case, not Day 4... Wed 6.40 cr, Thu 5.40 cr, Fri 4.22 cr, Sat 6.42 cr, Sun 6.52 cr, Mon 3.94 cr [#Holi]. Total: ₹ 32.90 cr NETT. #India biz. All versions. pic.twitter.com/yXtzt3H5i4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2021

Godzilla Vs Kong's opening weekend earnings from the international markets are more than what the studio was apparently expecting. China, Mexico, Australia, Russia, Taiwan and India are the top market which made the film has earned a whopping $123.1 M along with other markets. The studio had an estimated 4121.8 M opening predictions.

