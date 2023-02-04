Hindi cinema has given us many memorable character patterns apart from the leads. At times, these character stereotypes leave you more impressed than the hero or heroine. The typical hero ka dost (Hero's friend) is one member in every cast of a film that manages to stay in your memory for a long time. If there was an award to be a perfect onscreen BFF these days, Varun Sharma will surely ace it. Let us tell you about five such roles of the actor that made us wish we had a best friend like him. Chutzpah Trailer: Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh Seek Romance, Sex and More on Web in Dinesh Vijan’s OTT Debut (Watch Video).

Dilwale

Varun Sharma plays a thief and the biggest shipper of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's love story.

Chhichhore

You need a friend who can be with you not just to help you start a relationship with your crush but to get a few things done as well.

Roohi

Sometimes you need a friend who can give you some reality checks while also being a sadist. Sharma embodies that here.

Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karoon

If you have three wives, you need someone who can help you dodge them on time. Varun Sharma did just that for Kapil Sharma here. Won't you like a friend like that who helps you hide your crimes?

Raabta

Sushant Singh always needed some encouragement while pursuing his lady love and Varun Sharma was right there to do that.

Varun Sharma has played the quintessential role of a best friend so well, every time we think about an onscreen BFF, his roles come up in our heads a lot.

