The 67th Grammy Awards, held on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (February 3 from 6:30 AM as per IST), saw celebrities making stunning appearances on the red carpet. However, it was Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, who stole the spotlight. Bianca made a bold statement in a daring see-through outfit, showcasing her nude look. Following their eye-catching red carpet moment, the controversial couple was reportedly escorted out of the event. GRAMMYs 2025: Bianca Censori’s Bold See-Through Ensemble Exposes Her Nude Look, Strikes a Pose With Husband Kanye West (Watch Video).

According to various reports, Kanye and Bianca were nowhere to be found inside the venue. Rumours circulated online, claiming the pair had been kicked out for not having official invitations. However, a source close to the GRAMMYs quickly dismissed these claims, stating that the rapper ‘walked the carpet, got in his car and left’, as reported by Variety. 2025 GRAMMYs LIVE Streaming Date and Time: When and Where To Watch 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online – Check Details.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at GRAMMYs 2025

kanye west and bianca censori at the 2025 grammys pic.twitter.com/6jjWXndsvs — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 2, 2025

Despite Kanye West’s nomination for Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on “Carnival”, it remains unclear whether the rapper and Bianca Censori were officially removed from the ceremony. Fans and music enthusiasts in India can tune in to the live broadcast of the Grammy Awards on Disney+ Hotstar on February 3.

