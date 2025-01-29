The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will celebrate the best in music from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024, as selected by the Recording Academy. Despite the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the event will proceed as scheduled on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. For viewers in India, the awards show will be available to stream on February 3, 2025, at 6:30 AM. Additionally, fans can catch the highlights from the 2025 Grammy Awards on live.GRAMMY.com. Grammy 2025 Nominations: Beyoncé Shatters Records With 11 Nods, ‘Cowboy Carter’ Singer Dominates the Pack.

2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Details

This year, the 2025 #GRAMMYs carry a renewed purpose, raising funds to support wildfire relief efforts for Los Angeles and aid music professionals impacted by the recent disaster. 🎵 Returning Sunday, Feb. 2 in Los Angeles, here's how, where, when and where to watch the 67th… pic.twitter.com/wBQyx9mb9G — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2025

