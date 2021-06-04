Ed Sheeran fans have a reason to rejoice as the singer may be coming out with fresh music soon. On Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer posted a teaser video simply captioned '25th June' with him on guitar. However, more surprising was the appearance of 'Friends' star Courteney Cox, who plays piano in the short instrumental clip and is also tagged in the video. While the video begins with Sheeran and Cox completely focused on their music, it ends with the duo giving a glimpse into the friendship that they share. They both look at each other and laugh as though enjoying an inside joke at the end of the clip. FRIENDS: Courteney Cox And Ed Sheeran Recreate Ross-Monica's Routine And They Had A Great Fall (Watch Video).

It's not the first time that Sheeran and Cox have collaborated. The two had reprised Monica (Cox) and Ross' (David Schwimmer) legendary dance routine from the iconic sitcom 'Friends' earlier this month. A source explained that Sheeran, who has written with Cox's fiance Johnny McDaid, and Cox are, well, friends, reported Variety. "He generally stays with her when he comes to L.A.," said the insider. The source added, "They recently posted a clip of them doing the Ross-Monica Geller dance from 'Friends.' Ed introduced Courteney to Johnny." Ed Sheeran Doppelganger on TikTok! Girl's Boyfriend and His Uncanny Resemblance to the English Singer Will Blow Your Mind.

Sheeran flew to Australia earlier this year to mourn the death and celebrate the life of industry veteran Michael Gudinski, who died in March. He wrote a new life-and-death-themed ballad for the occasion, 'Visiting Hours', which he debuted on the widely seen telecast. Before that, the 'Shape of You' singer treated fans to a surprise track titled 'Afterglow', his first new song in over a year.

Check Out Ed Sheeran's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

But he stated clearly, "It's not the first single from the next album, it's just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year's. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x." He was also named the UK's most-streamed British artist of 2020. Sheeran has also dabbled in acting in recent years, playing himself in Danny Boyle's hit film 'Yesterday' and scoring a cameo on 'Game of Thrones'.

