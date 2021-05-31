Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran had a lot of fun recreating Ross and Monica's iconic dance routine from FRIENDS. While Courteney right away slipped into perfect Monica moves, Sheeran supported her quite well. But it's the fall at the end that got us cracking.

Check out Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran performing on the Ross-Monica routine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)