Greyhound To Peter Rabbit 2, List of New Tentative Release Dates of the Hollywood Movies That Got Postponed Due To COVID-19

Greyhound, Peter Rabbit 2 Posters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Who knew life would take such a drastic turn in just a few weeks of COVID-19 outbreak detection? Several countries are under mandatory lockdown now until further notice. When it comes to the massive Entertainment world, it has been affected seriously with all the movies pushed beyond the said release dates. Hollywood, especially, had a great line-up of films that were much-awaited by the fans. From Tom Hanks starrer Greyhound to animated film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, the movies have been postponed. Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle Team Up To Spread COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Videos).

While some of the films are postponed indefinitely, others do have a tentative date stored by the makers. The 2020 releases are mostly now seen in the space of 2021, all thanks to the disrupted schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic! A tentative list came out as to which all movies have gone directly to next year and when might they see the light of the day.

Greyhound

Initial Release Date: 6 December 2020

Tentative Latest Release Date: To Be Declared

Fatherhood

Initial Release Date: 15 January 2021

Tentative Latest Release Date: 23 October 2020

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Initial Release Date: 7 August 2020

Tentative Latest Release Date: 15 January 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Initial Release Date: 10 July 2020

Tentative Latest Release Date: 5 May 2021

Sony/Marvel Morbius

Initial Release Date: 31 July 2020

Tentative Latest Release Date: 19 March 2021

Uncharted

Initial Release Date: 5 March 2021

Tentative Latest Release Date: 8 October 2021

Untitled Sony Marvel

Initial Release Date: 8 October 2021

Tentative Latest Release Date: To Be Declared

Well, it is simply sad that the films that everyone had their eyes upon are a bit too far away from release. However, as of now, the only important thing is the healing of those artists who have been affected by coronavirus. Movies can wait!