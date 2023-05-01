This Friday, we finally see the end of an era as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 releases in theatres and brings a conclusion that is surely set to make us emotional. It is also set to introduce new characters like Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary who are some of the biggest names from the comics, and it certainly will be an exciting time. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Review: Early Reactions Call Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana’s MCU Film a Befitting Conclusion to James Gunn's Trilogy!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will also be James Gunn's final film at Marvel Studios before he moves on to DC. The series that has been popular since 2014, sees the end for many characters almost a decade later, and fans are definitely curious to see what will happen. So, before you watch the movie, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will see the return of Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Racoon, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Grott, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Mantis. They will also be joined by Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Will Poulter as Adam Warlock. The movie also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, Sylvester Stallon, Sean Gunn, Michael Rosenbaum, Linda Carellini and more.

Plot

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will pick up as our band of misfits try adjusting to living life on Knowhere. However, trouble arises when the High Evolutionary gets in the way and Rocket's tragic pasts resurfaces. Preparing for another mission, the team must band together and go on one final ride.

Watch the Trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3:

Release Date

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper and more releases in theatres on May 5, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Zoe Saldana Reaffirms She Will Not Reprise Her Role As Gamora in the MCU After Upcoming Film.

Review

A review for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 isn't available yet. As soon as we have one, the page will be updated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).