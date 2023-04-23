Not all trilogies can make their audience cry of feel sad. It seems, MCU trilogy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is all set for an emotional and roller-coaster ride. The guardians are back to save and protect and fight for one last time and the reactions to the new phase 5 movie is here and fans are loving it and getting emotional. The highly anticipated finale of James Gunn's trilogy made everyone emotional, laugh with joy and undoubtedly a memorable final ride through the universe. It will be interesting to see what happens to Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula and co. as they encounter characters like Adam Warlock and The High Evolutionary. We are not crying... you are! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Is Rocket Going to Die? Fans are Concerned About their Favourite Talking Raccoon's Fate in James Gunn's Marvel Film.

Check Out Some of The Reactions From The Fans Here:

Stand-Out Moment...

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a brilliant end to a brilliant trilogy. It's very funny, emotional and everybody gets their stand-out moment. Will Poulter's Warlock is a terrific addition, yet the focus is rightly on telling a satisfying end for the Guardians. Gonna miss them. pic.twitter.com/ot6L67Q9Cf — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) April 22, 2023

Perfect Way To End. Isn't It?

After seeing it twice I can safely say #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 completes the perfect MCU trilogy. It’s heartbreaking and hilarious and I’ve loved this team from the first ooga shaka. A blast for 10 years 👏 — Emil Franchi (@emil_franchi) April 22, 2023

Ready For One Last Ride...!

This movie... my heart is full and broken at the same time, it was a LOT to process, a very complex story but it left me feeling awesome#GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/ANahOaLlgk — Lily la Fourmi (@FourmiLily) April 22, 2023

Wait... What? Seriously

So far Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being incredibly well received… Some are even saying it’s the movie since Avengers: Endgame… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/19EePRFDKO — Jalen (@jayjjalen) April 23, 2023

Ready For It?

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 looks so friggin beautiful omg pic.twitter.com/zuKD2hyjOI — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightDK) April 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)