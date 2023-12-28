Actress Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her toned figure in a bikini as she enjoyed a Christmas break with her children. The actress was seen spending quality time with her family as she flaunted her taut midriff in the blue checked design swimwear, reports Mirror.co.uk. Gwyneth wore her blonde hair down and slicked back, wet from taking a dip. The actress, 51, displayed her natural beauty going makeup free while relaxing in the luxurious holiday resort she has been visiting for the festive period. Gwyneth Paltrow Hints at Acting Comeback Thanks to Iron Man Co-Star Robert Downey Jr.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the Iron Man star looked tanned and fresh-faced as she focused on spending time with her family. Gwyneth is currently holidaying in Mexico where she spent Christmas Day with her family indulging in a lavish beach day. The family took to Mexico with Gwyneth's husband Brad Falchuk, 52. Gwyneth married Brad in 2018 and he has two children -- Isabella Falchuk, and Brody Falchuk, from his previous marriage to Suzanne Bukinik. Gwyneth Paltrow Takes A Break From Social Media To 'Work On Being Present'.

Check Out Gwyneth Paltrow Enjoys Christmas Break, Flaunting Toned Figure:

Gwyneth Paltrow goes makeup free in tiny bikini on holiday with her children https://t.co/YVJlcCMSkm pic.twitter.com/iSAIV1JANU — MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) December 27, 2023

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband and Coldplay lead singer, Chris Martin. Back in November, Gwyneth proved things are still sweet with Chris as she joined him and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson as they enjoyed a Thanksgiving break in The Hamptons. The Hollywood star was pictured enjoying the holiday with Dakota, Chris and their children as they arrived at an airport to jet home on a helicopter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2023 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).