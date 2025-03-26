Goop, created by Gwyneth Paltrow, is an inspiring blog that focuses on women-centric, vegan, and healthy lifestyles. It embodies a progressive approach to discussions about sex, wellness, and a variety of health-related products through exciting collaborations. It's a fantastic resource for anyone looking to embrace a beautiful, thoughtful life with clean and timeless fashion and wellness tips. Recently, Goop highlighted some intriguing alternatives to female Viagra. Can it Be Dangerous For Women to Try Viagra?

After being released a decade ago, there’s been a resurgence of interest in a drug often referred to as female Viagra. Why is it becoming such a hot topic now? As women's pleasure gains more attention and the conversation around female orgasms becomes more central, many women are taking the time to explore their desires more openly.

You might remember Addyi, often called “pink Viagra,” when it first hit the market in 2015. Cindy Eckart, the founder of Sprouts Pharmaceuticals (the company behind Addyi) and The Pink Ceiling, a venture capital firm focused on women-centric companies, once joked about the initial headlines saying, “Female Viagra? Isn’t that jewellery?” Her warm Southern voice makes it easy to forget she has achieved billionaire status! The Everyday Reality of Home-Based Female Workers in the Garment Industry.

So, Is the “Female Viagra” Revolution Finally on the Horizon?

It’s important to know that the medications approved to treat female sexual dysfunction—there are currently two, Addyi and Vyleesi, which received FDA approval in 2019—work very differently from Viagra. Addyi is designed to gradually enhance desire by helping to reduce that overthinking many women experience, essentially giving the mind a little space to relax and allow for sexual enjoyment. Heather Hirsch, MD, describes it as functioning much like an antidepressant, tweaking dopamine levels while lowering serotonin to help clear the way for desire. Although currently approved only for premenopausal women in the U.S., there’s hope for broader approval, including for menopausal women, as evidenced by its acceptance in Canada.

Addyi works on the brain, while Viagra boosts blood flow to the penis—like using a tool to loosen a screw. This distinction raises some interesting questions for drug makers. After the tremendous success of Viagra, Pfizer initially sought to create a female equivalent but shelved the project in 2004 due to findings that, despite signs of physical arousal, it didn’t enhance women’s desire for sex. Debra Wickman, MD, a gynecologist and sexual health expert, notes that while women can experience increased blood flow with Viagra, it doesn’t always translate to increased desire.

The concepts of arousal and desire can often blur together. Shannon Chavez, PsyD, a licensed sex therapist in Beverly Hills, explains that arousal is typically a response to physical stimulation, while desire is more about emotional motivation and the need for connection. This difference is why medications for female libido tend to focus on the brain rather than the physical aspects.

However, discussions surrounding Addyi aren’t without their challenges. Many experts express concerns regarding its effectiveness and emphasize a holistic approach to enhancing libido. Some studies have shown that Addyi can lead to a modest increase in sexually satisfying experiences, while one meta-analysis found that the placebo effect can explain a significant portion of the drug’s effects. This doesn’t diminish its potential—our brains are powerful!

In theory, there’s endless potential for female pleasure, and many doctors agree that any medication should be part of a broader, holistic strategy to boost desire. Sadly, there’s been a long history of women's health being overlooked in medicine. Many practitioners simply haven’t received adequate training on sexual health, leading to a lack of prescriptions.

There’s definitely a glimmer of hope on the horizon! Doctors like Hirsch, Wickman, and McKay are really optimistic about the progress happening in women's sexual health. Even though there are still some misconceptions and outdated beliefs floating around, it seems like the conversation is finally taking a positive turn after all these years. With March being a month that celebrates women, it’s a great time to talk about female desires while also honoring womanhood. Gwyneth Paltrow is doing an amazing job of promoting feminism with her open discussions and support for scientific advancements that can help women live their best lives. This kind of innovation could truly empower more women to enjoy pleasure just as much as their partners do!

