Apple Martin, the 20-year-old daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin is carving her path in the world of fashion. Born Apple Blythe Alison Martin on May 14, 2004, in London, she first captured attention with her unique name and famous parents. Apple is the eldest child of the couple, who married in 2003 and welcomed their son, Moses, in 2006. Despite their high-profile divorce in 2016 following their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014, the two continue to co-parent their children amicably. While Apple’s childhood remained largely private, she began to step into the public eye as a teenager. In January 2023, Apple made her fashion debut at Paris Fashion Week, where she sat front-row at Chanel's haute couture show. Dressed in an elegant black-and-white dress-and-blazer combination, courtesy of the French luxury house, Apple marked her entry into the fashion scene with grace and poise. Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Recalls Embarrassing His Teen Daughter Apple During Her First Job.

Meet Apple Martin

Apple Martin’s Effortless Style: A Blend of ’90s Cool and Comfy Classics

Though she's primarily known for being the daughter of two global stars, Apple is now making waves in her own right, confidently embracing her place in the world of haute couture. With her stylish appearance and growing influence, it’s clear that Apple Martin is one to watch as she builds a career for herself outside her famous parents’ shadows. Gwyneth Paltrow Discussed Divorce From Chris Martin With Her Holistic Dentist.

Apple With Her Parents

Apple Martin Faces ‘Mean Girl’ Backlash After Le Bal Des Débutantes Photo Moment

Apple Martin, 20, attended the prestigious Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on November 30, 2024. Dressed in a stunning custom Valentino gown, she joined 19 other young women for their high society debut. However, a viral video from the event sparked controversy when Apple playfully interrupted a photo moment of fellow debutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort. Apple’s confident poses in the frame led some social media users to label her as a “mean girl” or attention-seeking. Despite the backlash, Apple’s debut was celebrated, with her family also wearing Valentino for the event.

