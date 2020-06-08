Harry Potter Author JK Rowling Faces Backlash For Her Insensitive and Offensive Tweet on Transgenders

Harry Potter Author JK Rowling (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people. Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece from Devex that used the phrase " people who menstruate.” “I'm sure there used to be a word for those people," the famous British author tweeted. "Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex. “If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction,” she tweeted. “If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. JK Rowling Claims She Has Fully Recovered From COVID-19 Symptoms Without Getting Tested, Took ‘Doctor’ Husband’s Advice.

I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It doesn't hate to speak the truth.” Rowling's tweets caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words. A Harry Potter fan group tweeted its disapproval of Rowling's post and encouraged followers to donate to a group that supports back transgender women. Rowling said she respects “every trans person's rights to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them.” JK Rowling Reveals Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s Relationship Had Sexual Dimension, Leaves Twitterati Divided.

JK Rowling's Obnoxious Tweet at Transgender Community

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

JK Rowling's Follow Up Tweet

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women - ie, to male violence - ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences - is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rowling's Tweet That Faces Netizen's Ire

I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Insensitive!

Oh hell yeah if this is JK Rowling vs every trans person alive I think we've got this pic.twitter.com/BaMrHrZaD0 — Emily VanDerWerff (@emilyvdw) June 6, 2020

Harry Potter Author Breaks the Heart of Transgender Community?

Literally NO ONE said the concept of sex or womxn is erased. The only thing erased here is YOU erasing the legitimacy of trans folks. Please reconsider where you stand here, for trans folks and for so many who used to idolize you. — Maddy Eisenberg (@maddyeisenberg) June 6, 2020

The Anger at Rowling's Tweet

Here goes the tip of the day: “if you dont have anything nice to say shut your mouth” 🤗 — Gabe Simas (@gabesimas) June 7, 2020

Another Disappointed User

You’re a smart person. How do you not yet understand the difference between sex and gender? The only way I can possibly explain your ignorance at this point is willfulness. It’s incredibly disappointing. — Brad Walsh (@BradWalsh) June 6, 2020

Rational Tweet That Answers JK Rowling

As a physician, I want people to know that sex exists on a bimodal biological spectrum just like gender exists on a bimodal sociological spectrum. While most identify as either female or male, there are intersex and trans individuals whose identities are just as valid and real. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 6, 2020

She went on to say she would march “if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it's hateful to say so.” GLAAD issued a response on Twitter, calling Rowling's tweets “inaccurate and cruel.” The advocacy organisation dedicated to LGBTQ equality then asked those upset by the author's comments to support organizations that help black transgender people. “JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans,” GLAAD tweeted. “In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people.” Rowling's representative has not responded to an email request for comment. (AP)