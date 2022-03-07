Broadway star and singer Idina Menzel, who played Elsa, the character who sings the song in 'Frozen', has extended her support to a Ukrainian girl whose video of singing a song from 'Frozen' from inside a makeshift bunker went viral, reports 'Variety'. As per 'Variety', the unnamed girl performed a more than minute-long rendition of "Let It Go" in an unverified video posted by Ankita Jain. Menzel in a tweeted response said, "We see you. We really, really see you." Pasha Lee, Ukrainian Actor, Gets Killed During Russian Shelling in Irpin – Reports.

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its eleventh day. The Russian annexation of Ukraine has resulted in the destruction of schools, hospitals and residential buildings, flushing millions of civilians in Ukraine out of the war-torn country. Despite the hardship, many Ukrainians appear to be in good spirits. Russia-Ukraine War: PM Narendra Modi Urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hold Direct Talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

Menzel, who earned a Tony Award with her debut Broadway performance in 'Rent', is Jewish and of Russian and East European descent. It has been reported that her grandparents emigrated from Russia to the U.S. where Menzel was born.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).