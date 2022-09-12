Hollywood star Idris Elba hopes fans can "see themselves" in his new movie Beast. Starring as recently widowed Dr. Nate Samuels who visits a South African game reserve with his two teenage daughters and the trio must fight to survive when stalked by a lion, the 50-year-old actor explained that he wants audiences to "relate" to the survival thriller, reports aceshowbiz.com. Idris Elba Opens Up About the Horrific Time He Had During an Intimate Shower With His Wife Sabrina.

"There's definitely a lot of ingredients in this film, it's a genre film, it's popcorn and it's designed to thrill. But at the same time, we want to add a layer that you care about.

"In some of these films, you have to have characters that you can relate to and care about and see a little bit of yourself within so that you care whether they get away from the beast or not and that is part of the c," he said, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 star, has a 20-year-old daughter Isan with his former Kim Norgaard as well as eight-year-old son Winston with his former Naiyana Garth but is currently married to Sabrina Dhowre, went on to explain that although it was a "challenge", he was inspired by his own fatherhood to complete the role. Idris Elba: Portraying James Bond on Screen Not a Goal of My Career.

He told HeyUGuys: "We spoke about how we layer the characters and the people's story into this genre of film and what we led with is the fact that I'm a father and that connection with my children is quite universal. It's always complex and it can be quite unique. It was a challenge for us but I think it worked in the end."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2022 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).