The high-stakes reality competition Beast Games has sparked intense viewer debate following its latest episode, which saw the final 10 contestants buried in underground coffins. The twist, featured in the seventh episode of the show's second season, "Bury Me Alive," has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some praising the psychological intensity and others labelling it a "filler" stunt. Payal Gaming Recreates Viral ‘Big Guy’ Trend With YouTube Sensation MrBeast; Fans Call It ‘Collab of the Year’ (Watch Video).

The episode, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 4, 2026, marks the latest escalation in Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson’s USD 100 million production. As the competition nears its USD 5 million grand prize finale, the series has moved from physical feats of "Strong vs Smart" to psychological endurance tests.

A Test of Mental Fortitude

In the challenge, nine of the remaining ten contestants were sealed inside oversized, tech-equipped coffins and lowered into the ground. Wrestler Nick Mariano (Player 118) was elected team captain and remained above ground, tasked with making a critical financial decision while his teammates waited in total isolation.

Watch the Promo of ‘Mr Beast’ Season 2 Episode 7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beast Games (@beastgames)

While the production team emphasised that the challenge was conducted safely with professional oversight, the footage captured contestants grappling with claustrophobia and the sensory deprivation of life underground. Unlike previous episodes focused on obstacle courses, this "twist" relied entirely on the players' ability to remain calm in a high-pressure, enclosed environment.

Episode 8: The Million-Dollar Choice

The psychological pressure served as a backdrop for a "game of trust." While the contestants were buried, Mariano was presented with a USD 1 million pot. He was given the option to: Claim the full USD 1 million for himself, take an even share of USD 100,000 or distribute the funds among the group as he saw fit.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers to wonder how the captain’s choice would impact the players once they were eventually "exhumed." Subsequent fallout in Episode 8 revealed that the decisions made during this period significantly fractured the group's trust, leading to a series of bribes and betrayals as the production moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fans Criticise the Epiosde

Despite the dramatic premise, the "Buried Alive" twist has faced a wave of criticism on social media and dedicated fan forums. Many viewers expressed frustration with the episode's pacing, noting that a significant portion of the runtime was dedicated to emotional reunions with family members rather than active gameplay.

Critics on platforms like Reddit described the burial as "irrelevant" to the actual game mechanics, suggesting the coffins were a "visual stunt" used to fill time. Some fans argued that the lack of a skill-based challenge or immediate elimination made the segment feel less like a competition and more like a high-budget social experiment.

‘Beast Games’ Season 2 Finale

Beast Games Season 2 began with 200 contestants divided into teams of "Smart" and "Strong." The season has been a massive viewership success for Amazon Prime Video, following a record-breaking first season that drew over 50 million viewers. ‘Should We All Do Something Together?’: MrBeast Teases Collaboration After Posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in Riyadh (View Pic).

The production has utilised global locations, including Las Vegas, North Carolina, Fiji, and Saudi Arabia. As the season approaches its finale on February 25, 2026, the remaining six contestants will face their final challenges to secure the USD 5 million prize, the largest in reality television history.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Beast Games). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).