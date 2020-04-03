James Gunn Picks a Marvel Character He'd Like to Quarantine With and We Think It's a Brilliant Choice

James Gunn (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Trust James Gunn to keep you entertained while you are busy observing self-quarantine. After naming his list of movies that we can watch during self-isolation, Gunn has now revealed a Marvel character that he'd have liked to get quarantined with. Of course in a hypothetical scenario. During his recent Q&A session on Twitter when a fan asked him to name a Marvel character he would want to quarantine with, Gunn's reply was totally unexpected. While you may assume the director to pick a name from his Guardians of the Galaxy squad. he instead picked Jarvis as his choice. Quarantine And Chill: James Gunn Lists Down 10 Underrated Movies To Watch During Social Distancing Due To COVID-19.

Yes, Tony Stark aka Iron Man's Artificial Intelligence would be Gunn's choice to stay in quarantine with and why not? The AI could serve as his personal butler and there would be no fuss about it. Besides he can help you with anything and you don't need to worry about multiple chores. Honestly, we didn't expect this reply but now, it seems like a brilliant choice. After all, why get biased towards one character? James Gunn Reveals Star Wars Franchise Doesn't Interest Him as a Filmmaker.

James Gunn is currently working on DC's Suicide Squad sequel, post which he'll start with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3. That reminds us to start a Marvel movie marathon, now that there's no scope for any new releases until June.