James Gunn Reveals Groot's Favourite Guardians Character and It's Not Rocket!

James Gunn was back with his #QuarantineWatchParty and we were hooked onto his live-tweeting for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. He did make some amusing revelations about Kurt Russel referring to Star Lord as Star Wars in one of the scenes and some interesting ones like Gamora and Nebula initially having only cameo appearances in Avengers: Infinity War. However, that one tweet that caught our attention almost instantaneously was him revealing Baby Groot's favourite character in the Guardians squad.

Now, please be honest and raise your hands virtually if you thought Rocket was Groot's ultimate favourite character in the entire Guardians squad. Well, we certainly don't blame you as their camaraderie in the movie was unparalleled. And while Groot respects his dear friend and also a father figure like Rocket (for Baby Groot), his favourite person from his squad was Drax - the Destroyer. Yea, we know you never saw them sharing a loving bond but Gunn insists that Drax was Groot's most favourite character in the Guardians team. No Peter, no Rocket but Drax. James Gunn Names his Favourite Superhero Movie of all Time and it's Not an Obvious Choice.

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet

And Baby Groot has attacked Drax the whole movie but chooses to go to him at the end because, really, he’s his favorite. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotGVol2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 24, 2020

For the ones who remember, Baby Groot kept attacking Drax throughout in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and yet, he chose to go to him in the end. That was an indication that he always liked him. We are being honest when we say that we never saw this coming. But again, as he mentioned, Peter and Gamora are the only sane Guardians, so well... ya!