Hollywood actor James McAvoy was involved in a shocking assault incident on Monday night (September 8). According to People, the X-Men star was attacked by an unknown man at a Toronto bar. The incident took place at Charlotte's Room when the actor was celebrating his directorial debut, California Schemin, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Sources revealed that a drunk man was asked to leave the bar by a staff member. As he passed by James McAvoy, the stranger punched him. Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Attacked in Canada: Comedian-Actor May Get Mumbai Police Protection After Firing Outside His Cafe in Surrey.

James McAvoy Punched by Stranger at Bar

According to People, James McAvoy was having a "quiet night" at the bar Charlotte's Room when he was caught off guard after a random stranger punched him. A source revealed that the actor was having a get-together with the producers of California Schemin, and later learnt that there was a drunk man at the bar who was being escorted out. "James' back was to him, and the man just punched him", the source said. Thankfully, the actor was not hurt and stayed at the bar and laughed off the incident.

James McAvoy’s Debut Directorial ‘California Schemin’ at TIFF 2025

James McAvoy, who has appeared in a number of hit films including The Atonement, The Chronicles of Narnia and the X-Men series, donned the director's hat with California Schemin. Before the unfortunate incident, the movie had its world premiere at TIFF on Saturday (September 6).

James McAvoy on His Directorial Debut ‘California Schemin’

The film follows the story of Scottish rapper and writer Gavin Bain and his partner, who were rejected by the English music industry in the early 2000s because of their accents. The movie is also being considered for this year's Best Picture category in Oscars 2026. TIFF 2025: ‘Homebound’ To Be Showcased in Toronto, Vishal Jethwa Shares His Joy, Says ‘I’m Enjoying Every Bit of This Global Attention’.

The Hollywood actor has previously produced the film Filth in 2013, directed by John S Baird, where he played the lead role.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).