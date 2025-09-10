After having its premiere at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Homebound is all set to be showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and on this an excited actor Vishal Jethwa says he’s enjoying every bit of this global attention. TIFF 2025: AR Rahman Clicks Selfie With ‘Harry Potter’ Star Tom Felton; Fans React As Music Maestro Scores Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ Featuring Pratik Gandhi and Felton As Josiah Oldfield (View Post).

“It feels amazing to be in the spotlight for Homebound. Cannes gave us an overwhelming response, and I feel truly grateful for the love and appreciation we received there. To now be heading to Toronto is a dream,” said Vishal.

He added: “I’m enjoying every bit of this global attention, and I really hope the audience at TIFF embraces the film with the same warmth.”

The actor says that the journey has been both “humbling and inspiring, and I can’t wait for more people to experience the world of Homebound.”

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Homebound also stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship.

Talking about the actor, Vishal started his acting career in 2013 with the lead role of Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He was then seen as Bali Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman in 2015.

The following year, he portrayed the terrorist Chota Packet in Diya Aur Baati Hum and played Nasir in Peshwa Bajirao.

The actor made his Hindi film debut in 2019 as a villain in the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2. In 2022, he appeared in the medical thriller series Human, alongside Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari.

Vishal shared screen space with Revathi and Kajol in the 2023 film Salaam Venky, which also featured names such as Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj, and Aahana Kumra.

In 2023, Jethwa featured in Vidyut Jammwal’s IB71 and portrayed Hassan Ali in Tiger 3. Most recently, in December 2024, he starred opposite Avneet Kaur in the murder mystery Party Till I Die.

