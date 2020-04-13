Jennifer Lopez and Ex Sean Diddy Dance on Instagram Live to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief Fund (Watch Video)

Jennifer Lopez and Ex Sean Diddy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez reunited with her former boyfriend and rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs during a virtual dance-a-thon on Instagram to raise money for coronavirus relief. Lopez joined the rapper in the dance-a-thon which he hosted on Instagram Live on Sunday to raise money for Direct Relief, a non-profit organisation that supplies medical equipment to communities affected by poverty or in emergency response, reports people.com. Through the virtual activity, Diddy raised over $3.4 million, which will go towards the organisation's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Jennifer Lopez is Homeschooling Her Twins During Coronavirus Lockdown

In a portion of the dance-a-thon, Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez virtually joined Combs and three of his sons. "Hey, I love you guys, I can't wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y'all, and I just love you guys!" Combs told Lopez and Rodriguez, 44. "Love you, buddy!" Rodriguez said as fiancee Lopez shared, "We love you!" "We love what you're doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours," she added. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Get VIP Access to a Publicly Closed Gym Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ex Sean Diddy Dance Together on IG Live

Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8 — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020

"I'm the luckiest man in the world," Combs said later with his children gathering around to say hello to Lopez and Rodriguez. Combs and Lopez dated for two years before splitting in 2001. They announced their break-up on Valentine's Day of that year. They remain to be friends and reunited in 2018 at Lopez's "All I Have" Las Vegas residency show wrap party. Combs' dance-a-thon on Sunday also featured Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland and Maluma.