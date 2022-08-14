British author JK Rowling, who is known for the Harry Potter series, recently received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of the attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie, reports Deadline. Rowling, who was previously targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender - had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie's life, when one responder threatened her. JK Rowling Falls Victim to Hoax, Author Led To Believe She Is Talking to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Watch Viral Video).

Rowling earlier wrote on Friday night: "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok." Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as a student, social activist, political activist and research activist' responded: "Don't worry you are next."

According to Deadline, Rowling publicly asked Twitter to intervene, asking @TwitterSupport, "Any chance of some support?" but Aziz's post currently remains in place. He had previously described the man arrested for attacking Rushdie's, Hadi Matar, as a "revolutionary Shia fighter". Deadline further states that Rowling confirmed that the police are involved, telling followers: "To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved in other threats)." Harry Potter: Is JK Rowling's Depiction of Gringotts Bank Anti-Semitic? Jon Stewart's Video Claiming So Goes Viral!

This latest threat to Rowling follows the attack on Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed up to 15 times at a conference near Buffalo in New York, where he was about to give a lecture on free speech. Rushdie's agent revealed that the author is currently on a ventilator, but looks to be in danger of losing the use of an eye, has suffered nerve damage to his arm, and suffered harm to his liver.

