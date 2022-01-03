Presenter Jon Stewart in his recent Apple TV podcast has made claims about JK Rowling's anti-semitic depiction through Harry Potter. In the past, Rowling had rejected the idea that Jews can’t experience racism, and then went on to define anti-Semitism, employing GIFs in response to critics.

So @jonstewart recently broke Hollywood's complete silence on @jk_rowling unapologetically maintaining antisemitic folklore through Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/ezWrxpzryB — raf (@rafaelshimunov) January 3, 2022

