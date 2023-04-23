Transitioning from wrestling to acting is no easy task, and yet somehow John Cena has made it seem effortless. A man full of charisma and humour, Cena surely ruled the world of wrestling when he was part of the WWE, but the man now seems to have a good grasp on the Hollywood formula as he has been churning out performances that surely make for an entertaining time at the movies. No character feels the same, and Cena surely has showcased that he is a guy with a lot of talent. John Cena Returns: Watch Former WWE Champion and Kevin Owens Beat Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Last Smackdown of 2022.

Being an action star and someone who can comedy really well as well, over the last few years Cena’s stock in the film world has blown up a lot. He is a man who commits to the roles, and it can be seen in every performance of his. So, to celebrate John Cena turning 46, let’s take a look at five of his roles that turned him into a Hollywood star.

John Triton (The Marine)

Cena’s early career consisted of some action flicks that certainly got a B-movie vibe with them. One of those was The Marine, where Cena plays the role of John Triton, which also was his acting debut. Trying to save his wife from an extremely angry Robert Patrick, and its extremely cool. While the film itself is a bit generic in execution, Cena gives it his all and makes for fun debut.

Danny Fisher (12 Rounds)

Cena’s next big role then came in his next action flick, 12 Rounds, where the movie sees him yet again try to save his kidnapped wife from a vengeful arms dealer in a gauntlet of 12 challenges that test his limits. Cena, like always, is entertaining here and the action set pieces really carry the film well.

Steven (Trainwreck)

Trainwreck is a ball of laughter in itself, however, the best thing about the film is Cena’s turn as Steven. Playing the role of a typical himbo date, Cena is hilarious here as he goes on a few dates with Amy Schumer’s Amy. Cena showcased here that he has some great comedic timing, and the film was just all the better for it.

Jakob Toretto (F9)

Starring in the ever-evolving crazy world of Fast and Furious, Cena went on to play Dominic Toretto’s brother, Jakob Toretto. Introduced as an antagonist, Cena again went back to his action roots, and while he didn’t exactly resemble to be Vin Diesel’s brother, it was one of the biggest things Cena had been a part of.

Peacemaker (The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker)

Peacemaker truly has been the best role for Cena so far as it has given him the opportunity to flex out his acting talents in various ways. While the role is funny and he does get to do a lot of action, there is a lot of dramatic work here involved too which Cena really exceled at. The Suicide Squad and especially Peacemaker saw him do some of his career’s best work. Peacemaker 2: HBO Max Orders Season Two of John Cena, James Gunn's DC Show.

John Cena truly is an entertaining actor, and we can’t wait to see him take on more roles. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

