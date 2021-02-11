Joss Whedon is best known for creating several television series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, among others. He was also hired to oversee the remainder of post-production of Justice League after director Zack Snyder stepped down from the superhero film following the demise of his daughter. Now several stars of Buffy have come forward and accused Joss Whedon for allegedly misconducting with them on the show. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charisma Carpenter have issued statements on the same. There are several others who have come forward and responded to the allegations saying that the director-produced has abused his power on-set. Joss Whedon Calls Ray Fisher's Claims Of Digitally Changing Actor's Skin Colour in Justice League as 'False'.

Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.” She also mentioned, “I stand with all survivors of abuse and of proud of them for speaking out.” The 43-year-old actress has also clarified that she would not be making any further statements.

Reposting Sarah Michelle Gellar's post on Instagram, Michelle Trachtenberg wrote in her caption, “I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman....To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior....very. Not. Appropriate.”

Charisma Carpenter shared a two-page statement labelling Joss Whedon as the vampire. She mentioned, “He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly.” The actress also stated, “He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favourites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval.” Her claims come seven months after Ray Fisher accused Whedon of abusive behavior during the reshoot on Justice League sets. Amber Benson came in support of Charisma's tweet and stated, “Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. (Carpenter) is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later.”

Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter https://t.co/WJAmDGm76C — Amber Benson (@amber_benson) February 10, 2021

Joss Whedon is yet to respond to the allegations made by Charisma Carpenter and others. Stay tuned for further updates.

