And there you go with another story about actors of colour being targeted in Hollywood. Back in July, Justice League's Ray Fisher aka Cyborg had in a recent Forbes interview revealed how he was told that director Josh Whedon, who had taken over the Justice League movie from Zack Snyder, had asked for the actor' skin colour to be corrected. , "What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of colour be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the colour of their skin tone. Man, with everything 2020’s been, that was the tipping point for me.” Jason Momoa Backs Justice League Co-star Ray Fisher, Demands Fair Investigation Into Toxic Work Culture During Reshoots (See Pic).

However, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, filmmaker Joss Whedon has refuted the claims. In a statement that was issued by his spokesperson, Whedon communicated, "The individual who offered this statement acknowledged that this was just something that he had heard from someone else and accepted as truth, when in fact simple research would prove that it was false. As is standard on almost all films, there were numerous people involved with mixing the final product, including the editor, special effects person, composer, etc. with the senior colourist responsible for the final version’s tone, colours, and mood." Warner Bros Says Ray Fisher Did Not Cooperate With the Investigation After Accusing Joss Whedon of Toxic Behaviour on Justice League Set.

The statement further read, "This process was further complicated on this project by the fact that [original director] Zack [Snyder] shot on film, while Joss shot on digital, which required the team, led by the same senior colourist who has worked on previous films for Zack, to reconcile the two.” Ray Fisher Calls Out Justice League Director Joss Whedon for Abusive On-Set Behaviour.

In his statement earlier, Ray Fisher had also gone on to reveal the names of execs at Warner Bros who were aware and also participated in racist conversations. "Prior to Justice League’s reshoot process, blatantly racist conversations were had and entertained — on multiple occasions — by former and current top level executives at Warner Bros. Pictures. Decision-makers that participated in those racist conversations were Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, and current Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich.” Quite the statement to make by both parties involved. And while this controversy continues to rage on, the movie will soon reach completion!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).