Kelly Clarkson Returning to ‘The Voice’ Season 30; NBC Confirms Re-Entry Alongside Adam Levine

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Singer and television personality Kelly Clarkson is set to return as a coach on season 30 of The Voice, marking her comeback to the competition show after three years, according to E! News. Broadcaster NBC announced Clarkson's return through the show's official social media accounts.

Kelly Clarkson Returns to ‘The Voice’

The Voice is an American singing reality competition television series that premiered on NBC on April 26, 2011. "Team Kelly has RE-entered the chat," the official The Voice account posted alongside a video compilation of Clarkson's memorable moments from the series. "Kelly Clarkson returns as a Coach this fall on The Voice!" the post added. Another post welcomed the singer back to the judging panel, where she will join fellow coach Adam Levine for the upcoming season. "Please give a warm welcome back to Coach Kelly Clarkson!" the post read. Clarkson last appeared as a regular coach on the show in 2023 alongside Blake Shelton, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. Although she has not coached a regular season in recent years, Clarkson did participate in season 29, titled The Voice: Battle Of Champions, alongside Levine and John Legend.

Adam Levine Confirms Return

The special edition season, which premiered on February 23, featured several new twists, including a Triple Turn Competition and Super Steals, along with guest appearances from artists such as CeeLo Green. Following Team Adam's victory in Battle Of Champions, Levine also confirmed he would return for season 30. "I will be back," Levine told People magazine in April. "I'm having so much fun doing it. Since I came back a few seasons ago, it's just been a blast, and I'm super happy to keep it going as long as they'll have me," he added, according to E! News.

Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson Tied in Wins

Levine, one of the original coaches from season one, has appeared across 18 seasons of the show. Clarkson, meanwhile, has served as a coach 10 times and remains tied with Levine in total season wins. Clarkson's return to The Voice comes after she announced the end of The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year. "There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons," Clarkson wrote on Instagram on February 2. She added that she was "forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew," according to E! News.