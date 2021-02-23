Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has become a topic of discussion ever since the promo of Keeping Up With The Kardashians finally came out. In the promo, we can see Khloe saying that she is planning for baby no. 2 with the NBA player. The two already co-parent their 2 years old daughter True Thompson and are now giving a thought to Khloe's suggestion. Amid all these speculations, it was also said that the two have sorted out things between them and are now planning to take the plunge as well. Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Engaged? Former Flaunts a Massive Diamond Ring in Her Latest Post.

Rumours of their engagement sparked when the duo was first spotted hanging out together on a recent vacation and then again when Khloe posted a picture of herself flaunting a giant diamond ring. She had posted a picture of her latest Good American show collection and showed off a huge rock on her ring finger. While people thought that Khloe and Tristan had already gotten married, sources say that this is not the case after all.

A source close to the development revealed that the ring is Khloe's and Tristan did not gift it to her. The source added that the ring is the same one that Khloe wore in December during an outing in Boston. According to Page Six, she has always had the rock and had raised speculations of engagement earlier, too. Neither Khloe nor Tristan have addressed the rumours but the NBA player did express his wish to have another kid with Khloe earlier.

Reminiscing about the COVID-19 induced lockdown, Khloe earlier revealed that she felt bad for her daughter as the little one had no friends. As she continued to reveal her intention to have another kid, she said, "I never ever imagined having an only child. Since True is now older, I think it's now the time to have another kid." In the clip from the reality show, Khloe even asks Tristan, to line her schedule up with Tristan's so that she can "make embryos with frozen eggs." Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Trying To Rekindle Relationship?

"I have been thinking about wanting another kid for quite some time now. And I already have a head start on that, I started the process a couple of months ago when I froze my eggs," said Khloe on the show. In response to her statement, the NBA player, Tristan revealed that he had always wanted four kids. As of now, he is a father of two. He shares 4-year-old son Prince Thompson with ex-partner Jordan Craig and 2-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe.

