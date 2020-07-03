What would your first reaction be if you read that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who have been quarantining together with daughter True amidst the COVDI-19 lockdown, have made their way back to each other? Well, if reports are to be believed, then yes, the couple has been trying to work out their relationship and differences. The pair first parted ways when Tristan was seen cheating on Khloe with two women at a club in Washington DC in October 2017, when Khloe was three months pregnant. Unfortunately, this footage came out at the time Khloe was all set to deliver baby True. Khloé Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson's Latest Pics Spark Engagement Rumours.

However, the pair sorted out their differences after welcoming their daughter and all was smooth until Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods was allegedly caught in a makeout session with Tristan Thompson in February 2019 And that put an end to whatever semblance of a relationship Khloe and Tristan had. Ever since reports of Tristan wanting Khloe back and the lady wanting to keep things strictly co-parental keep making it to the news. Khloe Kardashian Birthday Special: Bold is Always Better and Beautiful for This Reality TV Star (View Pics).

However, recently, Koko's birthday saw the lady put up pictures with a stunning rock on her ring finger, sparking engagement rumours. And now, there is buzz of how the pair has rekindled their romance. A report in People.com reads, "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True. (They) acted like were back together at her birthday bash."

"The lockdown made them closer. They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A," the source concluded. Well, do you believe that the pair has worked out their differences and is indeed back together?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 06:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).