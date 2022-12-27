Kim Kardashian recently shared how the co-parenting situation is going with her former husband, Kanye West. During a Monday guest spot on the 'Angie Martinez IRL' podcast, the 42-year-old Kardashians star discussed the highly controversial artiste and their four children, reports People magazine. "Co-parenting is really f***ing hard," Kardashian said, as she was brought to tears. Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Entered Her Home Three Times.

The former couple, who share daughters North, 9, Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, finalised their highly-publicised divorce in November, following West's on-and-off social media play-by-play of the situation. As per People, despite what is going on with West, Kardashian stands by the decision to shield their children from what plays out online and says she is doing her best.

"If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s--- that they are not ready to deal with," she said, quoted by People. "When they are, we will have those conversations." Kanye West Named 'Anti-Semite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism.

"One day, my kids will thank me for not sitting here and bashing their dad. I could," she added. "I definitely protected him," she said in the interview, "and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on (in) the outside world."

