After a year controversial year Kanye West has had, it looks like the rapper pushed the boundaries to its limit as he has been named "Anti-Semite of the Year" by StopAntisemitism. A non-profit organisation that combats anti-semitism in society, StopAntisemitism's decision comes right after West showcased his love for Hitler and Nazis on Infowars. Kanye West's Subreddit Changed to Holocaust Awareness Page After Rapper Praises Hitler and Supports Nazis.

Check Out the Tweet:

Kanye West has been named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by StopAntisemitism, a non-profit watchdog organization focused on combating antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/nKIKN9ZbOQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 11, 2022

