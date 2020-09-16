There are several celebrities who have joined ‘Stop Hate For Profit’ movement where the celebs will ‘freeze’ their Facebook and Instagram accounts for one day and that is on September 16. After Katy Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington, Ashton Kutcher, Mark Ruffalo and many other personalities, Kim Kardashian West is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon. This #StopHateForProfit Movement is a campaign urging the social media giant to curb the spread of hate and propaganda. Keeping Up With the Kardashians Is Ending Because of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner: Report.

Kim Kardashian West tweeted, “I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit.” She also shared, “In support of the #stophateforprofit movement, @Skims will be going dark on our brand Instagram and Facebook accounts tomorrow.”

Kim Kardashian West On #StopHateForProfit Movement

– only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

In support of the #stophateforprofit movement, @Skims will be going dark on our brand Instagram and Facebook accounts tomorrow. We will also be pushing the launch of our new Maternity collection by a day to Thursday September 17 at 9am. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 15, 2020

Kim Kardashian West has more than 188 million followers on Instagram, whereas she has 30,520,530 followers on Facebook and 29,340,879 have liked her page. The #StopHateForProfit campaign that was organised by civil rights activists earlier this year has also won the support of dozens of major companies to protest Facebook’s policies and practices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).