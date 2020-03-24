#KimKardashianIsOverParty Starts Trending on Twitter after Netizens Slam Her for Calling Taylor Swift 'Not a Real Victim'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian is in for a lot of hatred courtesy Taylor Swift's strong fan base. The very infamous Swift and Kanye West feud was highlighted once again after the conversation between the duo was leaked online recently. The conversation between the singers regarding West's song 'Famous' was previously released in "edited" snippets by Kim Kardashian via her Snapchat account in 2016. The video repeatedly says that Swift did sign off on the “might still have sex” line from West's song but has no proof of him telling her about the "I made that bitch famous” line. Kanye West and Taylor Swift's Full Phone Call Leaked Video Exposes the 'Famous' Singer's Lies? Twitterati Trend #KanyeWestIsOver (Watch Video).

While the feud and the leaked video has already garnered enough attention, Kim Kardashian in her series of new tweets has slammed the singer for not being a real victim here. "Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however, has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him," tweeted Kim while siding with her husband and this has clearly irked all Swift fans. The Man: Taylor Swift Transforms into a 'Man', Throws Shade at Leonardo DiCaprio, Scooter Braun, Kanye West in a Powerful Music Video.

Taylor fans are busy targeting the reality star for her harsh comments against their favourite singer while trending #KimKardashianIsOverParty on Twitter. Have a look...

  Taylor Fans Slamming Kim and Kanye

Ouch that Hurt

A Public Call Out Against Kim Kardashian

Never Underestimate the Power of Swifties

The Entire Kardashian Clan Under Scanner

And Keeping Up with the Kardashians

That Must Have Hurt

Kim Kardashian Playing the Victim Card

  Kris Jenner, any Comments?

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that," the reality star tweeted.

"Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission," Kardashian continued. "At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement," Kim added further.

Clearly, the Kardashians know how to entertain us amid this tensed scenario of coronavirus pandemic.