KimKardashianIsOverParty Starts Trending on Twitter after Netizens Slam Her for Calling Taylor Swift 'Not a Real Victim'

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian is in for a lot of hatred courtesy Taylor Swift's strong fan base. The very infamous Swift and Kanye West feud was highlighted once again after the conversation between the duo was leaked online recently. The conversation between the singers regarding West's song 'Famous' was previously released in "edited" snippets by Kim Kardashian via her Snapchat account in 2016. The video repeatedly says that Swift did sign off on the “might still have sex” line from West's song but has no proof of him telling her about the "I made that bitch famous” line. Kanye West and Taylor Swift's Full Phone Call Leaked Video Exposes the 'Famous' Singer's Lies? Twitterati Trend #KanyeWestIsOver (Watch Video).

While the feud and the leaked video has already garnered enough attention, Kim Kardashian in her series of new tweets has slammed the singer for not being a real victim here. "Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however, has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him," tweeted Kim while siding with her husband and this has clearly irked all Swift fans. The Man: Taylor Swift Transforms into a 'Man', Throws Shade at Leonardo DiCaprio, Scooter Braun, Kanye West in a Powerful Music Video.

Taylor fans are busy targeting the reality star for her harsh comments against their favourite singer while trending #KimKardashianIsOverParty on Twitter. Have a look...

Taylor Fans Slamming Kim and Kanye

NO AMOUNT OF MENTAL GYMNASTICS CAN EVER CHANGE THAT: - Putting Taylor’s NAKED figure on a music video is revenge p0rn. - She did NOT consent to being called a b!tch. - A man calling a woman a B!TCH will always be wrong and *objectively* misogynistic.#KimKardashianIsOverParty — Taylor Crave (@mainpopgirI) March 24, 2020

Ouch that Hurt

First of all, Kim Kardashian SHUT UP. You don't have a career shut up be QUIET, be quiet while grown folks are talking, you don’t have anything going for yourself, you have a FLOP modeling career, LET IT GO. #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/KlqDq7oSk1 — kendoll™ (@hissthesnake) March 24, 2020

A Public Call Out Against Kim Kardashian

So who’s feeling a #KimKardashianIsOverParty hang tn?🙋🏼‍♀️ We were thinking we’d put Miss Kim on blast at 2 AM ET... if you wanna join ?!?😉💞 — Taylor Nation (@justfeltsoswift) March 24, 2020

Never Underestimate the Power of Swifties

swifties on our way to the #KimKardashianIsOverParty LET'S GO END SOME RATS. pic.twitter.com/QGL6riLELk — s a r a a a a (@swifthadstay) March 24, 2020

The Entire Kardashian Clan Under Scanner

Taylor has both talent and success meanwhile the Kardashians can only fight each other to make themselves relevant, a whole circus #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/l9ALuXfbvF — кαιℓα⁷ 🦙𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝘽𝙏𝙎 + 𝙏.𝙎𝙬𝙞𝙛𝙩 ❀ ➳❊ (@taytaedaylight) March 24, 2020

And Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Taylor Swift: + 400M record sold + 1Bi box office + 400 Awards + 2 Album of the Year + 97M albums units + 2 Diamond's Albums + 1 Diamond Single + 250M singles units + 56Bi streams Kim: Kardashian#KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/2xwxwRKJTI — juliana (@swifterstegen) March 24, 2020

That Must Have Hurt

Remember when Jay-Z and Beyonce went to Taylor’s Birthday party but didn’t attend Kim and Kanye’s wedding 😂 #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/N8JCTNgOlr — Taylor Swift Facts (@teaandfacts123) March 24, 2020

Kim Kardashian Playing the Victim Card

Remember when everyone called Taylor playing the victim... Now Kim Kardashian is doing the same 💀#KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/eOdA4A6Gol — 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙞 (@xoxo_slaylor) March 24, 2020

Kris Jenner, any Comments?

she didnʼt listen to her OWN mother and now look where she is. CANCELED, EXPOSED & AN EMBARRASSMENT. #KimKardashianIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/9q0uR4BulP — sam ❁ (@samanthaswft) March 24, 2020

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that," the reality star tweeted.

"Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission," Kardashian continued. "At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement," Kim added further.

Clearly, the Kardashians know how to entertain us amid this tensed scenario of coronavirus pandemic.