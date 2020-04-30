Kirsten Dunst Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Some Best Performances By The Actress

Kirsten Dunst is a great actress, there's no denying that. She has delivered top-notch performances on the screen every single time. Kirsten Dunst is one talented woman. The fact that she has got a star on the Hollywood walk of fame says it all. Over the years, Kirsten has worked extremely hard and given us some amazing performances on the screen. The actress is celebrating her 38th birthday today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some of her best roles so far.
Melancholia
Dunst's strongest performance came out in Lars von Trier’s Melancholia. Kirsten perfectly portrays a woman in crisis in this 2011 film.
Fargo
Kirsten was also exceptional in the second instalment of the television series Fargo. She starred alongside her real-life partner Jesse Plemons. YouTube Brings Hollywood A-listers George Clooney, Kirsten Dunst On-board for Comedy Series.
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Kirsten starred in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind along with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet. It's not easy to stand out when you have two strong actors as your co-stars. However, Dunst did as she was amazing as mary in the film.
Bring It On
This list would be incomplete without the mention of Bring It On. Dunst was actually a cheerleader in high school, and so it was easy for her to play one in this film.
Did we miss any of your favourites from our list? Let us know by tweeting to us @LatestLY. We wish Kirsten Dunst a very happy birthday. We hope she is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all over the world.