Lenny Kravitz wears many hats. The renowned American singer is also a songwriter, musician, record producer, and actor. His music has always been a treasure for his fans, and no matter what Lenny puts his heart into, the results of his efforts have always been fruitful. Incorporating elements of rock, blues, soul, R&B, funk, jazz, reggae, hard rock, psychedelic, pop, folk, and ballads in his songs, the singer has always managed to make people groove to his songs. Fourth of July: Songs By Lady Gaga, Halsey, Beyonce, Fall Out Boy, Lenny Kravitz And More That Ring Perfectly For This Day!

Just like his songs, Lenny's wardrobe is also quite eclectic. From funky sunglasses to the offbeat garms, Lenny rocked the ’80s and ’90s in style. He continues to impress us with his bold choice of clothes. Often wearing gender-fluid clothes, no print ever been too eccentric for the singer. His taste and innate sense of style has inspired many other celebrities to experiment with their style too. Kravitz's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, too, has got the fashion genes from his father and often makes heads turn at the red carpet.

Today as the singer is ringing his 57th birthday, we take a look at some of the best style statements made the singer. Take a look:

Knotted Shirt With A Chunk Neck Piece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

This, personally, is my favourite look. Lenna has taken a printed white shirt and tied it in a stylish knot to give a better look at his chiselled chest. He paired the look with a pair of denim jeans, and accentuated with a piece of gorgeous chunky jewellery. This is so bold, and I think not many can carry this look so effortlessly.

The Pink Bell Bottoms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

Keeping it very classy, Lenny is giving us the '90s vibe with this look. He paired a polka dot shirt, which he tied in a knot again, with a pair of sleek pink bell-bottoms. He added a few silver neckpieces and a velvet jacket to finish the look. The black round sunnies also look dapper on the singer.

The Dreads Say It All

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

Lenny went as basic as it could get, but still managed to make a statement with this look. He is seen donning a skin-fit top with purple pants in this picture, but it is the dreads that stole my heart. He is glowing and how, and you can feel the sass from the picture itself. Shotgun Wedding: Lenny Kravitz, D'Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin Boards Jennifer Lopez's Action-Comedy.

Lenny In Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

While the iconic knot and sunglasses remain constant, we saw Lenny in a new avatar at the Breakthrough Prize 2019 event. He opted for a black mesh shirt and a pair of black pants. He paired it with a leather jacket which made him look super handsome.

The Statement Neckpiece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

I included this look only for the neckpiece. This picture is from one of the tours that Lenny went on. He is seen wearing an almost transparent vest and a pair of jeans. To make a statement, he adorned the gorgeous, magnificent neckpiece, and made sure everyone takes notice of his extravagant look.

Multiple Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will next be seen in the action-comedy film titled Shotgun Wedding. His fans are very excited to see what his role will be all about. Meanwhile, join us in wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

