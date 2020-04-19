Lindsay Lohan Is Finding Her Lockdown Life in Dubai Challenging, Says ‘It Is Very Strict Here’

Lindsay Lohan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Lindsay Lohan is doing her best to survive in Dubai amid strict lockdown orders. Lohan, who calls the United Arab Emirates her home, says it has been a struggle to get the supplies she needs amid the region's serious COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, reports aceshowbiz.com. "It is very strict here... You are not allowed outside, they take it very seriously," Lohan said during a video chat with David Spade for his show called "Lights Out". Lindsay Lohan Is Charging $250 for a Personalised Video Message.

She added: ''Just one person can go out of the house at a time. If you don't have a reason or aren't approved for a permit to go to the supermarket, are found without gloves or a mask, or surpass 90 minutes (you can be reprimanded).'' Lohan, who was planning to tour the US to promote her new song "Back to me" when the lockdown began, spends her time between New York and the UAE, and can't see herself returning to the US anytime soon. Idris Elba Shares Coronavirus Health Update, Says He and Wife Sabrina Are ‘Stuck In Limbo’ After Passing the Quarantine Period (Watch Video)

"I live here (in Dubai), yep, I have been here for about six years. But I go to New York a lot to see my family... and I was in London before this. I haven't been to L.A. in over 10 years. The paparazzi definitely scared me a lot (in L.A.), but I haven't had any real reasons to (come back) recently," she said. She said that if she ever were to return to Los Angeles, it would be for a good reason like shooting a sequel to her hit teen comedy "Mean Girls".