Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer Love Again was released in theatres on May 12, 2023. Directed by James C Strouse, the film sees Mira, a person trying to get over the death of her fiancé by sending text messages to his old cell number. But when she gets a reply back from the number, Mira ends up bonding with the person that leads to new beginnings. However, after release, Love Again leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Love Again Review: Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's Rom-Com Garners Mixed Reactions From Critics!

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Love Again movie download, Love Again movie download in 720p HD, Love Again movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Love Again Full Movie Download, Love Again Tamilrockers, Love Again Tamilrockers HD Download, Love Again Movie Download Pagalworld, Love Again Movie Download Filmyzilla, Love Again Movie Download Openload, Love Again Movie Download Tamilrockers, Love Again Movie Download Movierulz, Love Again Movie Download 720p, Love Again Full Movie Download 480p, Love Again Full Movie Download bolly4u, Love Again Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Love Again Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Love Again: Celine Dion's Single for Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood Film is Out and It's a Must-Listen for Their Fans (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mira and Sam Heughan as Rob Burns. The movie also stars Celine Dion, Russell Tobey, Nick Jonas and more. Love Again is playing in theatres right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2023 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).