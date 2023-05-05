Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's latest release Love Again released in US theatres on May 5 and going by its early reviews, the film seems lukewarm. The much-awaited movie also sees singer Celine Dion making her acting debut. Helmed and penned by James C Strouse, after Citadel, PeeCee's Love Again has high hopes attached to it. The rom-com releases in India on May 12. So, is Love Again worth the watch? The answer lies in the review roundup below. Read on. Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Heughan's Meet-Cute Story is Propelled By Celine Dion and a Nick Jonas Cameo (Watch Video).

IndieWire: "Celine Dion… what a totally random point of comparison, right? WRONG! The Quebecois singer — who seems to be something of a magnet for batshit movies that hinge on her life story, uses this once as a chance to reflect on her own lost love — proves crucial to this mixed-up tale about two strangers teaching each other how their hearts might go on."

Variety: Love Again was never intended for the skeptics, whereas admirers will appreciate the comeback aspect of her first film role. It’s a big-screen romance that aspires to making fans feel the way Dion’s music does, like their hearts can go on." Love Again: Priyanka Chopra Reveals a Scene Required an Actor Licking Her Face and Nick Jonas Volunteered to Cameo.

Watch Love Again Trailer:

Blue-Ray: "Love Again carries initial care for profound situations of pain, finding ways to address the reality of the mourning process without completely losing itself to cliché."

Culture Mix: Love Again tries to look “classy” with references to the opera “Orpheus and Eurydice,” which was part of the love story of Mira and John. The way “Orpheus and Eurydice” is used in the movie is supposed to look intellectually deep and emotionally moving. But it’s all such a pretentious façade in a low-quality movie, because the only music that “Love Again” really cares about promoting is Dion’s music. Various people, including Dion, sing some of her original hits and cover tunes throughout the movie.

NYC Movie Guru: "Heartwarming, tender and witty. If you enjoy '90s romcoms like You've Got Mail and While You Were Sleeping, you'll probably enjoy Love Again, too."

