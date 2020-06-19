Actor Melanie Liburd has joined the cast of Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson-starrer action-comedy “Man From Toronto”. The 32-year-old “This Is Us” actor will be playing Hart's wife in the movie, reported Variety. Patrick Hughes is directing the film movie which also features Kaley Cuoco. Cameron Diaz Returns to Hollywood With the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, Joins Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana and Others (Watch Video)

It revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world's deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Owen Wilson Joins Tom Hiddleston in Disney Plus’ Loki Series

Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner have penned the script, based on the story the latter conceived with Jason Blumenthal. The film is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2021.