Aamir Khan returns to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, a heartwarming sports dramedy that features intellectually disabled actors in key roles. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in her first pairing with Aamir Khan. You may already know that Sitaare Zameen Par is the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film Campeones, directed by Javier Fesser and starring Javier Gutiérrez. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Movie Review: Aamir Khan’s Earnest but Safe ‘Campeones’ Remake Is Uplifted by Its ‘Special’ Cast.

Sitaare Zameen Par is, for the most part, a scene-by-scene remake of Campeones, so if you’ve seen the original, you’ll notice many familiar sequences and character arcs. From the opening altercation that gets the protagonist fired to the final match, the Hindi version mirrors its Spanish predecessor closely. However, it is in the epilogue that the remake takes an interesting detour.

For those unaware, Sitaare Zameen Par isn’t the only remake of Campeones - there’s a Hollywood version (Champions, 2023), and adaptations in Saudi Arabia and Germany. But for the purpose of this piece, we’ll focus on Campeones, its Hollywood remake Champions, and now the Hindi version Sitaare Zameen Par.

But first, let’s briefly look at the shared plot across all three versions:

The Plot of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Gulshan (Aamir Khan) is a hot-headed, emotionally immature basketball coach who is suspended from his job following a courtside altercation with his superior. After drunkenly crashing his car into a police vehicle, he is arrested - but instead of serving jail time, the court sentences him to three months of community service: coaching Sitaare, a team of specially abled players.

A Still From Sitaare Zameen Par

Initially reluctant, Gulshan struggles to bond with the team. But over time, he begins to connect with the players and leads them to the finals of a national championship. Along the way, he undergoes personal growth and even reconciles with his estranged wife.

The section below contains spoilers. Please continue only if you’ve seen the film or don’t mind key plot reveals.

The Climax of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

The final match plays out similarly across all three films. Facing a stronger opponent, the Sitaare team initially struggles, but Gulshan’s strategic advice helps them navigate the rival’s height advantage and score. In the final moments, when the opposing team still has a narrow lead, one Sitaare player - obsessed throughout the film with making a backwards shot - attempts it again. The ball hits the rim, but doesn’t go in. The team loses the championship.

A Still From Sitaare Zameen Par

While Gulshan is disappointed, he is surprised to see his team celebrating with the rivals. Their joy and optimism lift his spirits, and he even promises his wife that he is ready to embrace parenthood.

The Epilogue

The epilogue is where Sitaare Zameen Par diverges from Campeones. Here's a look at how each film wraps up:

Campeones

After the team loses the final, Marco Montes returns to living with his wife. One morning, he receives a call from his former superior offering him a professional coaching job. Marco accepts the offer and goes to inform the team’s mentor, who urges him to say goodbye to the players - but Marco can't bring himself to do it and walks away. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Before ‘Campeones’ Remake, Aamir Khan Movies That Were Remade From Other Languages and How They Fared at Box Office.

Watch the Trailer of 'Campeones':

As he leaves, he turns to see the players following him. He explains his decision to return to work, saying he needs the income to support his family. The team understands and shares a warm embrace. During the end credits, each player is spotlighted on the court, with the final shot showing Marco surrounded by his team.

Champions

Directed by Bobby Farrelly, Champions stars Woody Harrelson as Marcus Marakovich, who has a similar arc to Marco. However, the English remake introduces new elements. Marcus isn’t married; his love interest is Alex, sister of one of the players (the one afraid of bathing), played by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson. Their relationship that began with a one-night stand, develops over the course of the movie, even at a point, seeing a break. There’s also added tension as Marcus gets a coaching offer in Seattle while the tournament is still ongoing, which upsets the team.

Watch the Trailer of 'Champions':

After the final, Marcus tells Alex he’s rejecting the Seattle job. Instead, his former boss offers him a university coaching role, which the players accept. Marcus and Alex become a couple again. The assistant coach, Sonny, is appointed to train the team - much to their displeasure, since his methods are taxing on them. Unlike the other versions, there's no emotional farewell. The film ends on a humorous note with the team partying on the court, Marcus playing the piano. A post-credits scene shows the backwards-shot-obsessed player finally scoring. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Hollywood Movie ‘Champions’ Removed From JioHotstar Ahead of Aamir Khan’s Remake Release in Theatres.

Sitaare Zameen Par

The Hindi remake's epilogue closely mirrors Campeones, with Gulshan being offered a professional coaching job. He chooses not to say goodbye to the team and leaves quietly. But here's where Sitaare Zameen Par branches off.

Gulshan meets the new coach and hands over the keys. The coach asks about the players, and Gulshan, reflecting on his journey, says they are a challenging but rewarding group. As he tearfully describes each player, Gulshan realises he can’t leave without seeing them. He returns to find the team waiting, and in a humorous twist, they misinterpret his emotional goodbye as a sign that he’s dying. Gulshan laughs it off, and they share a warm group hug.

Watch the Trailer of 'Sitaare Zameen Par':

Like the other versions, the end credits feature a celebratory scene - Gulshan and his team attend his mother’s wedding, though Gulshan is still uneasy about gaining a stepfather. His wife Suneetha is shown to be pregnant, signalling their family life is quite happy now.

PS: Brijendra Kala, who plays Aamir Khan’s stepfather, is actually four years younger than him in real life. Dolly Ahluwalia, who plays his mother, is only seven years older. Genelia, who plays his college sweetheart and wife, is 23 years younger than Aamir!

