Marvel Studios has roped in newcomer Iman Vellani to play the character of Ms Marvel or Pakistani-American Kamala Khan, in its new Disney Plus series. According to Variety magazine, she will be essaying the character of a 16-year-old Muslim teenager who lives in New Jersey and looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel. The Marvel Studios describes the character as having "an inhuman ability to alter... an idealistic attitude... to make the world a better place." Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson’s Comedy Series at NBC Sets Main Cast

Less than two weeks ago the series solidified its director line-up. 'Bad Boys for Life' duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon have been roped in for various episodes of 'Ms. Marvel'. The character first appeared in a comic series in 2012, and the show is being spearheaded by writer Bisha K Ali. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Review: The Breakfast Club Meets Dinosaurs in Netflix’s Thrilling Animated Spin-Off Series

'Ms. Marvel' is one of multiple Marvel series in various stages of development and production at Disney Plus. Variety also reported last week that Samuel L Jackson is set to reprise the iconic role of Nick Fury for a new series.