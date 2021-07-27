We have known her from her early Saturday Night Live days and have fallen in love with her with each project that she has been a part of after SNL. Maya Rudolph is a person who instantly brings freshness on the screen. Her characters vary from being a caring friend to a crazy lover, and the actress has managed to ace every mood perfectly. Maya started her career as a member of the alternative rock band The Rentals. She gained quite some prominence by being a part of the band, but soon left it to join the Groundlings improv troupe. In 2000, she became a cast member on Saturday Night Live and was absolutely loved on the show. Mj Rodriguez to Star Alongside Maya Rudolph in Apple TV's Untitled Comedy Series.

She went on to do supporting roles in films like 50 First Dates, A Prairie Home Companion, and Idiocracy. She went on to do films like Grown Ups, Bridesmaids, Grown Ups 2, Inherent Vice, Sisters, CHiPs, Life of the Party, and Wine Country. She also lent her voice to some really cool characters in animated films like Shrek the Third, Big Hero 6, The Angry Birds Movie, The Emoji Movie, The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Willoughbys, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Luca.

Maya has mostly played cheery characters on the screen that often teach you a thing or two about living your life to the fullest. Just like her roles in the film, the actress is quite a charmer in real life as well. She knows how to command a room and always have the right words to say to people. During her interviews and interactions, the actress has often said some wise things that her fans can apply in their lives as well. Maya Rudolph to Return to 'Saturday Night Live' as Host.

Today, as the actress celebrates her 49th birthday, we decided to share a few quotes by Maya Rudolph that are simply truth bombs we all need to hear. Check them out below:

"I don't look my best when I wake up. But, I do feel beautiful when I'm tired and happy and I've had a good laugh and a glass of champagne."

"I think that people who don't like kids are awful people."

"I like being a funny lady. I think there's nothing sexier than a funny lady."

"Hold onto your old friends. Kiss your mama. Admit what your dreams are."

"I learned the enormous power of writing for yourself, especially now that people seem to be receptive to the fact that women can write."

Maya Rudolph is truly a lesson and we are sure we can learn a lot from her. Join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday!

