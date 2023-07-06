Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed a baby boy once again. The two were blessed with their second child on July 1. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in February 2021. Meghan and Daryl have shared adorable pics of their newborn son and revealed that they have named him Barry Bruce Trainor. The singer shared via Insta post, “He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time.” Meghan Trainor Discusses Her ‘Painful Sex’ With Daryl Sabara on Podcast, Claims She Can’t Walk After Doing the Deed With ‘Big Boy’ Hubby!

Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Welcome Baby Boy

