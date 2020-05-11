Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Is Eager to Shoot in Italy Once COVID-19 Restriction Ends

Tom Cruise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is looking forward to getting back to Venice to finish shooting of "Mission: Impossible 7" as soon as the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic eases. According to a source to The Sun, the 57-year-old will not change the location, and is determined to complete the shoot in Venice, reports dailymail.co.uk. "Tom is refusing to film anywhere else as he wants to pump his millions back into one of the worst-hit areas of COVID-19 to help it recover," said the source. Tom Cruise Just Pushed all Boundaries, Will Collaborate with Elon Musk’s SpaceX For a Movie to be Shot in Space.

"Film bosses had attempted to find an alternative location but he was having none of it. It's a really thoughtful gesture and no doubt it will be welcomed by the people of Venice…Parks, factories and building sites are reopening so the chiefs at 'Mission: Impossible' and Tom reckon it won't be long for them to restart filming," added the source. Back in February, Cruise had to stay in a luxury hotel in Venice when the film shot got in a limbo with lockdown orders amid the spread of the contagious disease. NASA Confirms Tom Cruise’s Next Film Will Be Shot On International Space Station.

After the disruption, people were assuming that Cruise would relocate the shoot to Buckinghamshire's Pinewood Studios. Earlier this year, in an interview to BBC Radio 6, his co-star Simon Pegg said: "(We're) not in Venice, that's where I'm supposed to be. Paramount were very cautious and sensible I think and pulled the production out of Venice. It's a big group of people, we were shooting carnival sequences and it was just unwise to remain so we bugged out.

I think it would be indelicate to complain about anything other than the fact that there was a lot of disruption for everyone." Mission: Impossible 7, which is being helmed by filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie, was slated to release on July 23, 2021. The release has been impacted due to the pandemic. Now, it will open on November 19, 2021.