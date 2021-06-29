John Wick: Chapter 4 after a long delay, finally had its production rolling on June 28, 2021. Scheduled to release next year, it sees the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular character. Fans are excited to see where the franchise goes next as John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum ended on a cliffhanger. While not much is revealed about John Wick: Chapter 4, it does seem like it's shaping up to be another great entry in the action franchise as the locations for filming and the casting has us pretty hyped up about it. Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Begins Production.

So with the filming for Chapter 4 finally underway, here’s all you need to know about Keanu Reeves next entry in the franchise.

Plot

While not much about the plot is revealed, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be taking place right after where Chapter 3 ended. It will probably focus on John going after the high table and the continental after he was seemingly betrayed by its manager, Winston. With production taking place in Paris, Berlin, Japan and New York City, it does give us a bit of an idea of the locations that we will be seeing. John Wick Chapter 4: Throwback! Looking Back at 7 Best Fight Scenes in Keanu Reeves' Action Franchise.

Cast

While the majority of the main cast (characters still alive, that is, like Ian McShane's Winston) from Chapter 3 are returning, we will be seeing some new faces as well. Donnie Yen recently joined the cast, playing the role of an assassin who has a history with Wick. Additionally Hiroyuki Sanada and Bill Skarsgard are also cast in John Wick: Chapter 4, although what their role in the movie might be still remains to be a mystery. Donnie Yen Cast in John Wick Chapter 4; Looking at 5 of His Best Movies That Showcase His Range as a Martial Artist.

The Creative Team

The director of the first three films, Chad Stahelski returns to direct the fourth installment as well. This is the first installment in the franchise that won’t be written by the series creator Derek Kolstad, rather Michael Finch and Shay Hattern are brought in to write John Wick: Chapter 4.

Release Date

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to release on 27 May, 2022. The article will be updated as more information about John Wick: Chapter 4 drops.

