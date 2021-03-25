Everyone's going gaga over Zack Snyder's Justice League as it delivered on its promise of providing wholesome entertainment to DC fans. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is getting overwhelmed by rising COVID-19 cases. Yesterday, Mumbai alone saw 5076 new coronavirus cases. Perhaps fuelled by that, Mumbai Police decided to take Justice League's help to create its own League of Protectors. The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared an image where a mask takes centre stage flanked by the insignias of Batman, Superman, Flash and Wonder Woman. Mumbai Police Uses Main Hoon Na's Scene To Advocate Wearing Masks And Twitterati Proves Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Always Believed In Social Distancing (Tweets)

Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has often used trending movies or a viral topic to make its account current. That has helped them grow their handle much more than it already did. The wit and wisecracks of the handle have often made many applaud.

Check out their recent Justice League way of requesting everyone to wear masks.

Do yourself 'justice' and enter the 'league' of safety. Wear a mask.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/7awnn2wvQ7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 25, 2021

During the lockdowns last year, Mumbai Police used innovative ways to put across their point of maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. It included videos from Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na which went viral. Twitter users even added to it by sharing memes on how Salman Khan and Shah Rukh always believed in social distancing in their movies.

