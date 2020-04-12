Mumbai Police Uses Main Hoon Na's Scene To Advocate Wearing Masks And Twitterati Proves Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Always Believed In Social Distancing (Tweets)  

Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Mumbai Police's social media account is the most amazing place to be. The way they use current trends to put their point across is simply fantastic. These days, they are using scenes from Hindi films to make people aware of the preventive measures in the fight against COVID-19. Since morning, Shah Rukh Khan's Matrix-inspired scene from Main Hoon Na is going viral after the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle used it to advocate the cause of wearing masks in this situation. Quite obviously, everyone applauded the handle for this and then Twitterati got down to do what they are best known for. Mumbai Police Cracks Whip Against Admins of WhatsApp Groups for Spreading Fake Content Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

No, they didn't troll the handle. Instead, they came up with more examples of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan movies where everything from washing hands to social distancing was strictly followed. Check them out here...

Let's begin with the Mumbai Police handle first...

.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

Now check out the reactions and it starts with Baazigar:

SRK also avoided handshakes😂 pic.twitter.com/vsEA7wOpyy — 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜 (@SRKPrideofInd) April 12, 2020

Salman Khan's social distancing wala fight

Nagarjuna breaking the chain, literally!

You don't need such stunts to break the chain! You can break the chain by simply Staying At Home ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/oDM1YcjDS7 — Dr. Rakesh Mote (@rakeshmote) April 12, 2020

No touching, only grinning

no handshakes also 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/auzW6EzPUR — Film Announce Karo (@SRKsEvilFan) April 12, 2020

Ek baar aur haath dholo, kya pata Kal Ho Na Ho

So you see our movies have always been inspirational. Like we have a song for every moment in our life, there's a scene for everything too. Stay at home and watch more such movies! Mumbai Police will agree with that.